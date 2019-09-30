Happy Birthday T-Pain!

Happy Birthday to the guy that changed the ENTIRE music industry as we know it….T-Pain! Oh yes, you might not have thought about it like that, but the brotha changed the game. When he dropped his break out single “Sprung” & had the majority of his voice in autotune, it was a dope sound. He kept his sound consistent recording ALL of his songs with the pitch device, & scored tons of hits. Then…..it happened. Almost EVERBODY in the hip hop, r&b, & pop genres followed suit. To this day artists are STILL using autotune because of T-Pain, which makes him a trail blazer! Enjoy your day brotha!

Also On 105.3 RnB: