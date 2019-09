Sybil’s word this week is funambulism. The word has nothing to do with football fumbles but Guy thought it might be what the Rams did yesterday with all of their fumbles. The word funambulism is a noun meaning a show especially of mental agility. Sybil says that the TJMS comedians demonstrate the art of funambulism.

Sybil’s Big-A Word: Funambulism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

