There’s finally a store just for short guys! When Chris Paul heard about this store he knew it would be perfect for Guy Torry. All of the clothes they sell are made to fit men under 5 foot 10. Chris believes this is incredible news for short guys because they finally don’t have to shop at Baby Gap!

Morning Minute: A Store Just For Guy Torry was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

