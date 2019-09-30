“Abominable” Tops The Weekend Box Office!

Universal Pictures animated film “Abominable” took the top spot at the Box Office this weekend bringing in $20 million. Coming in second was the Focus drama “Downtown Abbey” which brought in $14 million. Third was STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” which continues to perform well taking in $11 million. In fourth place the Warner Bros/New Line Cinema Stephen King horror classic “It: Chapter II” scooped up $10.2 million, & the Fox sci-fi thriller “Ad Astra” rounded out the top five with $10 million.

