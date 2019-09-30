CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

“Abominable” Tops The Weekend Box Office!

Abominable movie poster

Universal Pictures animated film “Abominable” took the top spot at the Box Office this weekend bringing in $20 million. Coming in second was the Focus drama “Downtown Abbey” which brought in $14 million. Third was STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” which continues to perform well taking in $11 million. In fourth place the Warner Bros/New Line Cinema Stephen King horror classic “It: Chapter II” scooped up $10.2 million, & the Fox sci-fi thriller “Ad Astra” rounded out the top five with $10 million.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Kandi Burruss Lands Reoccurring Role…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…
 5 days ago
09.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close