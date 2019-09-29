CLOSE
WATCH: Billie Eilish Performs On ‘SNL’

Billie Eilish

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Billie Eilish is on top of the WORLD right now.  She just announced her WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and crushed her debut Saturday Night Live performance.  Seriously, she is one talented 17- year-old.  She managed to hop around the stage, and put on a killer performance, even though she sprained her ankle and was wearing a boot.  Check out her performances of “Bad Guy” and “I Love You” below!

 

 

