Kym Whitley went live to to report she took a nasty fall but in spite of she said she was good and in good spirits but her injuries after she removed the ice pack seemed pretty serious.
According to the Cleveland native she was walking in a nursery when she fell face first to the ground.
According to the actress/comedian:
“I did bust up my lip, four stitches in my nose, got a CAT scan and my knees are jacked up.”
View this post on Instagram
Had a little boo-boo today. One minute you’re fine and the next minute you could be in the bed with your girlfriend @jackiefabulous talking about can you please bring me some ice. Was in a place of business and there was a hole in the ground that they had not repaired, I stepped in it and fell on my face. #kymwhitley #blessedandhealing #Godgotme #friends #ifellonmypaycheck #accident
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Kym Whitley In Good Spirits After A Horrible Accident [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com