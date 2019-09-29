Kym Whitley In Good Spirits After A Horrible Accident [VIDEO]

Kym Whitley went live to to report she took a nasty fall but in spite of she said she was good and in good spirits but her injuries after she removed the ice pack seemed pretty serious.

According to the Cleveland native she was walking in a nursery when she fell face first to the ground.

According to the actress/comedian:

“I did bust up my lip, four stitches in my nose, got a CAT scan and my knees are jacked up.”

