Blog Congratulations Kandi Burruss Lands Role On ‘The Chi’ & Expecting

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congratulations are in order, everybody’s favorite Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss has snagged a role on Showtimes hit series ‘The Chi’.   Kandi the singer/songwriter, will play Roselyn Perry,  the estranged wife of Douda, in season 3. Lala Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, and Luke James will also appear on season 3 of ‘The Chi’.

Also it is also being reported that Kandi will be expecting her 3rd child, baby number 3 will be coming via a surrogate.

Blog Congratulations Kandi Burruss Lands Role On ‘The Chi’ & Expecting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
