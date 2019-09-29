Blog Congratulations Kandi Burruss Lands Role On ‘The Chi’ & Expecting

Congratulations are in order, everybody’s favorite Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss has snagged a role on Showtimes hit series ‘The Chi’. Kandi the singer/songwriter, will play Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda, in season 3. Lala Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, and Luke James will also appear on season 3 of ‘The Chi’.

Also it is also being reported that Kandi will be expecting her 3rd child, baby number 3 will be coming via a surrogate.

Check out the video below

