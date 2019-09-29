Congratulations are in order, everybody’s favorite Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss has snagged a role on Showtimes hit series ‘The Chi’. Kandi the singer/songwriter, will play Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda, in season 3. Lala Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, and Luke James will also appear on season 3 of ‘The Chi’.
Also it is also being reported that Kandi will be expecting her 3rd child, baby number 3 will be coming via a surrogate.
Check out the video below
Launch gallery
Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg
Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock
Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz
Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy
Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn
Comedian Gary Owen
Comedian Bruce Bruce
Comedian Earth Quake
Comedian BT Kingsley
Comedian Don D.C. Curry
Dr. Ian Smith
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway
Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
Blog Congratulations Kandi Burruss Lands Role On ‘The Chi’ & Expecting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com