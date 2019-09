Congrats are in order for Zion Williamson! The number one overall pick in the “2019 NBA Draft” has signed a deal with Gatorade! He joins Serena Williams, J.J. Watt, Dwayne Wade, Peyton & Eli Manning, Mia Hamm, Usain Bolt, Bryce Harper, & the legend himself Michael Jordan. The young brotha is killin’ the endorsement game for real!

