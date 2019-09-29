Happy Birthday Jeezy!

Sending a Happy Birthday to the ‘Snow Man’ himself….Jeezy! When the brotha broke out in 2005 you knew he was gonna do it big. He & DJ Drama set the streets ablaze with their mix tape “Trap Or Die”, then he debuted on three different situations: Featured on Gucci Mane’s single “Icey”, with Puffs group Boyz N Da Hood, & his own single “And Then What”. He just released his ninth & final album “TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman” & is retiring from the rap game to focus on acting & business ventures. Good luck Jeezy!

Also On 105.3 RnB: