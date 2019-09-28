Cam Newton Comes Clean About Injury

“I was my own worst enemy”. This is a statement Cam Newton made in a video he posted to his Youtube page on Friday. In a nutshell he admits that he is indeed hurt (left foot injury) & needs to sit out & heal so “he can play like himself once more”. Okay…..I’ve said this about Cameron for the past YEAR! He has admitted his foot situation, but guess what folks? His SHOULDER IS NOT 100% EITHER!! I’ve said since the beginning of last season that he needs to SIT DOWN. Take a whole season off if you need to (i.e. Andrew Luck) so you can return completely HEALED. Then you can really help your TEAM WIN!! C’mon Cam! Sit yo Vegan eatin’ butt DOWN somewhere!!! Heal yourself brother! You can’t help your team when you’re hurt. That’s all….go Panthers!

