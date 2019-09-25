Brandon Lee of Cary, North Carolina begins trial Wednesday, September 25 after admitting to killing and keeping his mother on ice for a week and strangling his girlfriend to death in 2015.
Christa Lee, 58 and Krystal Hylton, 28, the victims Brandon Lee confessed to killing to a 9-1-1 dispatcher. He claimed, his mother’s death was out of self-defense and he kept her on ice for a week prior to killing his girlfriend.
“My girlfriend was seeing someone else and lying to me and I ended up choking her too”, Lee explained to the 9-1-1 dispatcher. Coworkers of Hyltons’ told ABC 11 that Lee became jealous after finding out she was dating a fellow coworker.
According to ABC 11, Lee felt destroyed by what took place and he told 9-1-1, “Give me the chair, whatever you need me to do. This is just a terrible tragedy that happened.”
NC Man Goes On Trial After Murder Of His Mother And Girlfriend In 2015 was originally published on hiphopnc.com