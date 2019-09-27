Damon wants whoever has been selling Terrence Howard weed in Chicago to stop! Whatever he has been smoking is too strong and Damon says they need to “get him so reefer.” On the red carpet for the Emmys he was tripping! He said that he had made discoveries in his own life and was able to find what “Pythagoras was searching for.” He said he was “able to open up the flower of life properly and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for, for 10,000 years.” What?? That’s nothing but weed!

That’s What I Think: Stop Selling Weed To Terrence Howard! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: