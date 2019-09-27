A woman in Argentina has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after she cut off her ex boyfriends penis. But, she had a pretty valid reason. He reportedly shared their sex tape with his friends. So, she invited him over from sex, tied him up, blindfolded him and cut off his manhood. He was in a coma for 8 weeks and doctors are still trying to reattach his penis. Chris Paul says no one wins in this story.

Morning Minute: Bye Bye Manhood was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: