Kanye West is reportedly not releasing his highly-anticipated spiritual album Jesus Is King on Friday. According to an insider told Variety yesterday that Ye won’t release his album this week. Kim Kardashian West hasn’t spoken on the album release potentially being postponed, but retweeted a tweet yesterday that reads, “Two more days Jesus is King.” Not too much about the album is known but the label has not yet addressed the rumor about Kanye’s album release being postponed.

Kanye West Pushes Back Release Of “Jesus Is King” was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

JC Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: