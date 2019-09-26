Jermaine Dupri teamed up with Remy Martin for their “Remy Producers Program” competition and he’s excited to finally pick and crown the winner of season six.

Dupri says the competition is really all about beats that are produced which he believes makes it “harder.” To enter 100s of producers from around the world sent their best beat and he along with a talented team had to listen to them all in one day. From there they decided who would be invited to compete in person.

When listening to beats he says he’s “looking for producers who have that thing.”

This Saturday the finals competition will be held in Atlanta at the Gold Room.

Jermaine Dupri Is Looking For The Next Hot Producer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB:

[ione_media_gallery id="3182011" overlay="true"]