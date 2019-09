Sherri’s parents used to tell her “you smell like a pole cat” when she came from playing outside. She never thought she smelled bad so she ignored them. Her parents said “you’ll see when you have kids.” Now she understands, she says sometimes Jeffery “smells like his butt is on his face!”

Black Moms Matter: ‘You’ll See When You Have Kids’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

