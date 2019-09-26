Mary J Blige Shows Love To All The “Queens!”

Have you heard Mary J Blige’s lastest song, “Know?”

It make my heart swell every time that it plays! The lyrics are so right on point with the lives of women. And we all have watched MJB take some punches from life and every single time, she gets back up and wins! Her song will inspire you to keep fighting to better your life and the lives of your family.

Check out the lyrics”

“When you hear the word ‘queen,’ you think of a woman getting everything she wants,” Blige says in the song’s intro. “But it’s not like that at all. See, being a ruler means sacrifice. Most of the time, you get less than what you give. So every woman and mother in the world is a queen, because she sacrificed so much.”

Now, check out her iconic performance at the BET Awards Show! All Hail the Queen!

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: