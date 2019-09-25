Happy Birthday Will!

Throwin’ a big West Philly Happy Birthday shout to the one & only Will Smith! I mean what can you say? The brotha has DONE IT!! He first hit the scene with his partner Jazzy Jeff as “The Fresh Prince” & blew up with the music. So much so they produced a TV show starring him “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” which took him to even higher heights. Then he just slaughtered the movie game & became a mega star. He’s still doin’ his thing, as I can’t wait to see “Bad Boys For Life” starring him & Martin Lawrence which drops early 2020! Enjoy your day Will!

