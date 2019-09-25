Happy Birthday Tip!

Gotta send a Bankhead sized shout to the brotha T.I.! Now here’s a classic example of how to make some major moves when you create your own platform. First he hit you with the music, platinum & Gold placques, sold out shows, all that. Then he has the label “Grand Hustle” & has seen success with different artist (Iggy Azalea, Young Dro, etc). Then he got into the film industry acting & producing (“ATL”, “American Gangsta”, “Takers”). He even got into the clothing game with his line “Akoo”, & now he’s on the music competition show “Rhythm & Flow” debuting on Netflix October 9th. Enjoy your day Tip & keep killin’ the game!

