Congrats are in order for the brotha Nick cannon. He already has one of the hottest TV shows “Wildn Out” (on MTV), he does mornings at Power 106 in LA, & now he just landed a daytime talk show! According to the Jasmin Brand the Lionsgate Debmar-Mercury production company was extremely impressed when he filled in for Wendy Williams. So much so, they gave him his own Show! Way to go Nick!

