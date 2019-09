Chris Paul sings, “I know we can stop a fake president! It’s about damn time! Start the impeachment!” This comes after Donald Trump’s latest scandal. He tried to interfere with the elections again, this time using the Ukraine! He tried to get some dirt on Joe Biden and his son.

Morning Minute: It’s Time For Impeachment was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: