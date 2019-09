This may be the worst date ever! A woman’s man dropped her off at the store to grab a few things but he left her! So she checked the GPS on the car and tracked him all of the way to a drive in movie theater! But, the kicker is that when she opened the door he was on a date…with her God sister!

Posted 18 hours ago

