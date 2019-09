Huggy can’t believe that he saw his Redskins lose their third straight game last night on Monday night football! But, he’s not too disappointed because he got used to people not showing up at a young age, and says “#ThanksDad.” But really Skins? 0-3? Huggy decides to give them their first win of the season on Friday, he’s made them the number 1 contender for Bama Of The Week!

Jamai Harris Posted 18 hours ago

