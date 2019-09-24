CLOSE
Black Moms Matter: Dating Your Child’s Teacher

If your child had a really fine teacher who asked you on a date would you accept? Kym and Sherri would! Especially if it helps their kids get better grades. They’re both willing to do whatever it takes for their child to succeed. But only if the teacher looks like Idris Elba, neither of their sons have attractive teachers this year. Sherri says her Jeffery’s teacher has big saggy breasts and he’s a man.

