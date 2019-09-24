“The Low End Theory” Dropped 28 Years Ago Today!

I can remember going into Camelot Music excited to purchase the new release from A Tribe Called Quest entitled “The Low End Theory”. The lead single “Check The Rhyme” was already out boomin’ in everybodys systems & rockin’ parties, & the video was in heavy rotation on Rap City & Yo MTV Raps. To put it plain, the anticipation was real. One member short & a Phife Dawg 2.0 (he raised his lyricism to another level) the Queens crew did NOT disappoint! The production was on another level, the rhyme schemes were more intricate, & overall they presented the world with a CLASSIC album. From start to finish, one of the few albums I can listen to straight through with no track skipping, “The Low End Theory”. Thanks Tribe!

