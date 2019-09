In a stunning move this afternoon Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a LIVE news conference & announced a ‘formal’ impeachment inquiry into The President of the United States, better known as……”The Trumpster”. According to CNN this came after a growing number of Democrats in the House voted to do so. Matter of fact when it became official there were over one hundred & sixty who approved, so it’s on. Wow….we’ll see what happens!

