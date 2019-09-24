CLOSE
Hannah B. Reveals DWTS Warm Up Includes Jamming To Taylor Swift

ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15

Source: Mark Bourdillon / Getty

Former Bachelorette turned dancing queen, Hannah B. is a Swiftie!  Hannah Brown is currently a cast member of Dancing With The Stars, and she revealed what gets her pumped and ready to dance…none other than Taylor Swift’s latest album Lover!  Same, girl!  Hannah has even turned her DWTS partner Alan Bersten into a Swiftie.  Check out the video below.

Hannah danced the Viennese Waltz to none other than Taylor’s “Lover.”  Now, I don’t know anything about dancing, but she NAILED it!  Taylor, are you seeing this?!

