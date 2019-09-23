CLOSE
Kenya Moore Reportedly Got Into It With Marc Daly In Front Of ‘RHOA’ Cameras

With news of Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly coming to an end, fans have been wondering what might have convinced the two to end things.

Now, we may have an answer, and it was even captured in front of reality television cameras.

Radar Online reports that a confrontation took place this month between Moore and Daly at the Wimbish House, where Daly was hosting an event for Black Man Lab.  Production for Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ was there for filming since Moore rejoined the show as a ‘friend.’

Let’s just say things got interesting, according to EURweb:

The insider told Radar that Daly called Moore an “attention whore,” and told Eva Marcille’s husband that he is “tired of Kenya’s s**t,” the source spilled.

The insider told Radar that Marlo Hampton overheard Marc talking smack so she told co-star Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes and Eva about the conversation, which Kenya overheard.

The confrontation was all caught during filming.

On top of the tense conversation, Daly was not always present in Atlanta as Moore had to raise their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly alone for the most part with him being in New York.

The seperation, along with the filming of ‘RHOA,’ apparently had gotten to Moore.

Speaking of ‘RHOA,’ the new season is slated to premiere on Bravo at the end of the year.

 

Kenya Moore Reportedly Got Into It With Marc Daly In Front Of ‘RHOA’ Cameras was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

