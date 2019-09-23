‘Friends’ Co-Creator Spills What the Show’s Characters Are Up To 25 Years Later

Friends is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary!! HOW? To catch you up on what your favorite television characters are up to today, here’s what Co-creator, Marta Kauffman, revealed at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Friends at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on September 13, according to US Weekly:

“I think Monica and Chandler are together. They have their twins. They’re doing great. Joey, I think, has six kids. I think he’s married and has six kids. I think Ross and Rachel are still together and, Emma’s in therapy! And Phoebe and Mike are still together. Phoebe and Mike are definitely still together. And they have either adopted or fostered children.”

However, don’t count on seeing any of this play out in a reboot…

“There are two reasons for that, one of them is the reason we won’t do a reunion, is this is a show about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you start having family that changes, so it wouldn’t be what’s at the heart of the show anymore. But the other reason is, it’s not going to be what we did.”

Actually, this is totally understandable. Let’s not mess with perfection. I don’t even want to go there.

