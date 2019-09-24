Emmy Awards Ratings Drop To New Low

Ratings for the Primetime Emmy Awards are at a new low. Numbers for the 71st annual event reveal six-point-nine million viewers tuned in to watch the show on Fox Sunday night. That’s a 32-percent drop from the previous low mark set last year. BUT, the Primetime Emmy Awards made history this year. Billy Porter became the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy in the Lead Actor category for the show Pose on FX. It was also the first time the award show had no host and instead Thomas Lennon provided comedic commentary, which is already drawing criticism from those watching at home. It was a big night for HBO, with a total 137 Emmy nominations, including a record-breaking 32 nominations for Game of Thrones, which took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

(Source-Deadline)

JC Posted 15 hours ago

