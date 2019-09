The Carolina Panthers (1-2) finally put a “W” in their column by defeating the Arizona Cardinals (1-1-1) Sunday. With the absence of Cam Newton, back up Quarterback Kyle Allen got the start….& he did NOT disappoint. He threw for 261 yards with four touchdowns! The ‘home team’ looked great on defense as well, which lead to a 38-20 victory. They have already ruled Cam out for this Sunday against the Houston Texans, so the “Kyle Allen Show” continues…..go PANTHERS!!!

