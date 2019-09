Gotta send a big Happy Birthday shout to the one & only Jermaine Dupri! This cat pretty much ‘grew up’ in the industry, & scored his first big breakthrough with Kris Kross. He then got So So Def & did his thing signing standouts such as Xscape, Da Brat, & Jagged Edge. He’s also a dope producer laying down hits for a slew of artists like Usher, Mariah Carey, & Janet Jackson just to name a few. Enjoy your day “Don Chi Chi!”

