Every NFL Sunday there are winners and losers and of course lots of lessons learned. In week 3 and there are already tears! Chris Paul Breaks it down in the NFL Wrap Up! The Steelers are now 0-3 after losing to the 49ers, who had 5 turnovers. The Carolina Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals with a backup QB. And the Brees-less saints went to Seattle and handed the Seahawks their first L. Meanwhile in Dallas, Cowboys fans are happier than “Tiger Woods with white women,” Paul says. And over in Atlanta, fans aren’t happy, they’re hiding on social media and “crying tears!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Week 3 NFL Wrap Up: ‘The Fans Are Crying Tears’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: