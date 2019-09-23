CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

If Guy Were You: The Definition Of An Idiot

Guy looked up the word idiot and he says the definition was, “fool half-whit, dunce, nincompoop, ignoramus, ass and the last word was Antonio Brown.” He went from being one of the top receivers in the league to a joke. Guy says he was “stupid good,” but the problems came in when the stupidity spread to his ego. He pulled a Trump and tried to act like he quit the NFL when in reality the NFL quit him. But, Guy says if it were him, “I’d go get some help.”

If Guy Were You: The Definition Of An Idiot was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
The Most Outrageous Things To Come Out Of…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox & More Join Red…
 5 days ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close