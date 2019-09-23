CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Huggy Lowdown: The Redskins Should Try Rapping

Huggy missed the Emmy’s but he did hear that Antonio Brown won for best actor in a limited series for his role in “Patriot for a day.” It ain’t true but it could be! But what is true is that Huggy made money yesterday because he bet that the Redskins wouldn’t lose…they didn’t play. He says if they lose tonight they should try rapping because by the time Tekashi 6ix9ine get off of the stand there won’t be any rappers left!

Huggy Lowdown: The Redskins Should Try Rapping was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
The Most Outrageous Things To Come Out Of…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox & More Join Red…
 5 days ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close