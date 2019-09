Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was such a strong contender for Bama Of The Week! He is really trying to save his own butt and snitching on pretty much every rapper he knows. He has claimed that Cardi B, Jim Jones and about 94 other people have ties to the bloods. But, even so Huggy is the Bama Of The Week because he over slept and missed his first segment.

