Gotta give a big Happy Birthday shout to one sixth of the mega group “New Edition”, & one third of the group “Bell Biv DeVoe”…..the brotha Ricky Bell! What can you say? This man has garnered Gold & Platinum placques, a slew of hit records & singles, has sold out shows all over the globe, & guess what? Continues to do his thing with his Boston brothas to this day! Enjoy yourself Rick!

