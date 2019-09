Sending a Happy Birthday shout to Miss Jada Pinkett Smith! This lady has been doin’ her thing since “A Different World!” She’s been in countless films, some considered classics like “Set It Off”, “Nutty Professor”, “Menace II Society”, & “Girls Trip” (to name a few). Her podcast “Red Table Talk” which features her Mom & Daughter has blown up big time, & she continues to produce & develop other projects. Enjoy your day lady!

