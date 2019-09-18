Antonio Brown Accuser Meets With NFL

Antonio Brown debuted with the New England Patriots on Sunday & had a great game against the Miami Dolphins. The next day though, the National Football League met with the woman who accused him of rape & sexual assault according to the Washington Post. her name is Britney Taylor & she is his ‘former’ personal trainer. The meeting lasted 10 hours & the League has yet to decide if they are going to place him on paid administrative leave. It’s unclear when the decision will be made, as they are continuing to investigate.

