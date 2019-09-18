CLOSE
The QC Wants You To Tell Your Hometown Story!

Here’s a great way to tell your story of how Charlotte became your home!

“Tell Your Hometown Story At #HOMECLT!

Levine Museum of the New South’s prototype exhibit uses augmented reality to preserve some of Charlotte’s neighborhood stories.

Preserving the stories of the Queen City is important – especially with the city’s neighborhoods changing so fast. That’s where Levine Museum of the New South comes in with its newest exhibit #HomeCLT.

The #HomeCLT prototype exhibit uses augmented reality to tell the stories of several Charlotte neighborhoods – Dilworth/Sedgefield, Enderly Park, Eastland and Hidden Valley.

The museum is also partnering with CLT250 – Charlotte’s anniversary celebration – to collect 250+ stories via its StoryMining Campaign.”

