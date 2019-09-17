This upcoming weekend Sherri is Niecy Nash’s date to the Emmy’s! She was very excited when Niecy asked her to go with her and now that it’s getting close she’s even more excited. Niecy is nominated for best actress for her role in When They See Us and if she wins Sherri says she will grab her face and “kiss her in the mouth.” Kym dares her to do it on live TV and Sherri accepts!

Top Of The Morning: Sherri Doesn’t Shy Away From A Dare was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

