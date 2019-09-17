An “unexpected” meeting over the weekend at the Congressional Black Caucus left White House Correspondent feeling “pain gratitude and fear” all at the same time. She found herself face to face with three men who lived a life full of pain for decades, she was standing in front of three of the exonerated 5. She says the men “purposely” made their way to her and wanted to thank her for “calling out” Trump. They were referring to when she asked him if he would apologize for taking out a full page add calling for these, boys at the time, to receive the death penalty. He refused.

They exonerated 5 were released as a result of a confession and DNA evidence. “If it were left to the President those young men would be dead,” Ryan says.

April Ryan: We Must Stand Up For Our Brothers And Sisters was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: