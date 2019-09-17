Killer Mike Countered T.I. & Candace Owens REVOLT Summit Tiff With Fiery Lesson

Over the weekend, a political debate at the REVOLT Summit in Atlanta went left after panelists T.I. and Candace Owens lit into each other over their differing political views. Killer Mike provided a strong countering argument that was just as vital as the preceding conversation, urging economic independence over political posturing.

What sparked Tip and Owens’ tiff was a discussion over the “Make American Great Again” slogan, which prompted the Atlanta rapper and podcaster to ask when exactly was the country great, especially for Black Americans. While some points were made in the heated debate, Killer Mike’s words challenged the opposing panelists and the audience in attendance with grace and ease.

It is difficult to capture every portion of what the Run Thew Jewels star stated. Check out the video from the REVOLT Summit below. Hit the 43:00-minute mark to hear Killer Mike’s rebuttal.

D.L. Chandler Posted 5 hours ago

