Millie Bobby Brown Responds to Getting Called Out For “Faking” Skincare Routine

To promote her new beauty line, Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown shared her nighttime skincare routine on YouTube and immediately drew criticism!

Okay. So it’s evident this isn’t your average skincare routine your aesthetician would recommend. Let’s back up though. Millie Bobby Brown is only 15 years old. When I was 15, I removed my makeup using body lotion or hand soap and used hairspray as setting spray. I was far from an expert on skincare and beauty when I was 15 and Millie is admitting the same – despite launching a beauty line!

 

