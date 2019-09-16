Ohio State Loses Their Trademark Battle….Good!!

I’m so happy to hear this! Ohio State University will not be able to trademark the word “The” according to the United States Patent & Trademark Office. This is in response to the school wanting to trademark “The” when used as part of their name on University merchandise. Thank goodness!! How arrogant can you be ‘Buckeyes’, that you want to TRADEMARK “The?!?” Check it out though, they’re so vain at that freakin’ institution that they are ‘reviewing their options & will respond in six months’. Hahahaha!!! The nerve of those ‘Buckeyes’, & shame on you too Brutus!! Just take the judgement & go on somewhere!

