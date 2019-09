Starz’ hit show Power is really picking up steam this season. In the last episode alone a whole lot went down. Ghost thought he was seeing and talking to Angie and she convinced him to kill Tommy. So of course, he took his shot at Tommy. But, he missed and had to hear about his reckless behavior from Councilman Tate. And in Tommy’s world, his mom has made him second guess Keisha’s loyalty!

