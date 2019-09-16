Miami got “their ass beat” again they lost 43-0 and at this point there’s little hope for them. Lamar Jordan and the Ravens were victorious over Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.If you think the Refs screwed the Saints in the NFC Championship game last season, they definitely came back for sloppy seconds yesterday. And on top of that they lost Drew Brees. And then on Sunday Night Football it was the “NFL battle of the birds,” Chris Paul says and the Falcons came out on top.

NFL Wrap Up Week 2: The Refs Came Back For Sloppy Seconds was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

