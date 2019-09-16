J Lo, Leezo & Cardi B’s ‘Hustlers” Brings In $33.3 Million on Opening Weekend!

Who’s at home counting their money, right now?

Jennifer Lopez, Leezo and Cardi B!

Their new movie, ‘Hustlers” killed it at the box office and grossed $33.2 million dollars on it’s opening weekend!

IT Chapter Two came in at first place, but, coming in second place doesn’t make a much of a difference when you’re making it rain on your paycheck!

‘Hustlers” also marks the biggest opening weekend for a live-action J Lo movie!

Congratulations! Go get all the money, Ladies!

-@ChirlGirl

