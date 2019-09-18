Beyonce Overlooked at Emmys!

The Queen has been robbed!

Can somebody please tell me how a video with two guys singing old songs in a car beat Beyonce Netflix special presentation of “Homecoming?”

What The What?!

Queen Bey was overlookeded for several different Emmys, but, the one that that’s the Hive smoking is the lose to James Corden Carpool Karaoke special with Paul McCartney!

Really? Is it me or does this just seem disrespectful? I guess to some people, nothing is better than getting a former Beetle to sing again.

Whatever…

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: