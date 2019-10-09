CLOSE
Broke Men Are Lowering The Marriage Rate!

As they say, “Ain’t Nothing Going On But The Rent!”

Unfortunately, men with no money for rent are opting out of getting married!

A study published in the Journal of Family says the low marriage rate is due to lack of ‘economically attractive’ men

It goes on to say that there’s a devastating shortage of men who have their act together, according to a new study that may not be so surprising to all the single ladies out there.

Research now suggests that the reason for recent years’ decline in the marriage rate could have something to do with the lack of “economically attractive” male spouses who can bring home the bacon.

The study goes on to say that women are facing a surplus of men who don’t have stable careers or incomes. Experts say marriage is still based on love, but it’s also a big economic decision.

-@ChirlGirl

